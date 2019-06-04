Tyler police ID suspect taken into custody after standoff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler police have arrested a Tyler man after an armed standoff at the man's residence.

Jesse Glynn Adams, 53, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Officers got a welfare call at about 7:30 p.m. for Adams, who lives on Stagecoach Drive in Tyler.

Officers went to the residence and were met by family members, who said Adams was off his medication and intoxicated.

Told that Adams was in his back yard, police went to make contact with him.

As police approached the back yard, Adams reportedly began shooting.

Two officers approached a high wood fence to gain entry thru the gate to make contact with Adams. Adams fired several 9mm rounds at the officers through the fence as they attempted to enter. Officers immediately took cover and called for more assistance.

Adams fired approximately a dozen rounds during the stand-off.

Officers drew their weapons but did not fire.

Officers closed off roadways and secured nearby residences to ensure the safety of the public until Adams was arrested.

At 8:45 p.m. Adams was taken into custody in the backyard without force when he laid the weapon on the ground and placed his hands in the air.

No injuries have been reported.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $4 million, $1 million for each count.