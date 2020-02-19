Tyler Police searching for missing 91-year-old with dementia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are searching for a 91-year-old man with dementia.

At 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a missing person at the 1300 block of Pegues Ave in Tyler.

Ernest Deckard, a black male left the residence in a 2006 tan Kia Rio four-door with a Texas Licence plate #DVJ8912.

Ernest has been diagnosed with dementia and is not supposed to be driving, according to police.

His destination or location is unknown at this time.

A Silver Alert has been requested and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1072.