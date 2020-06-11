Tyler police revising policies regarding suspect intervention in wake of George Floyd’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Police departments in East Texas and across the nation are making changes following the death of George Floyd.

This week, all Texas law enforcement officers were required to go through training to eliminate “implicit-bias.”

In reflection, the Tyler Police Department will be revising their “Duty to Intervene” policy to protect both the suspect and the officer.

“It requires officers that if they see something, an excessive use of force and they have to not only verbally or, if necessary, physically intervene. They also have to report it,” said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler.

These strategies were inspired by a campaign called “8 Can’t Wait,” A national movement seeking immediate change in police training and accountability.

“Now we know every officer in the state of Texas is going to have that training, and they’re the licensing body for us. If you don’t complete that training they will pull your license, ” said Chief Toler.

He said he wants to have an open dialogue with his community and that’s why he’s allowing these new policies to be viewed by the public.

“Take that policy, show it to the public, show it anybody wanting to read it and tell them these are our responsibilities,” said Chief Toler.

The policy will be signed this Friday.

The public will be able to view the policy this upcoming Monday on the Tyler Police Department website.