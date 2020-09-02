UPDATE: Tyler police say missing man found safe

UPDATE: Tyler police say Brandon Thomas was located at Target in Tyler unharmed and in good condition.

“We want to thank the public for all of their help in location Brandon,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD public information officer.

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- On September 1 at around 6:40 p.m. the Tyler Police Department was contacted about a missing person, according to Tyler PD.

The missing person is Brandon Thomas, 29. He is an African American male from Tyler. Brandon also suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and may be disoriented.

He had walked away from his home in the 5200 block of Briar Cove Drive around 5:40 p.m. on foot.

He is 5’11” tall and 280 lbs, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black flip-flops.

Thomas’ location at this time is unknown.

Tyler PD said if you see him call 911 and let them know his location.