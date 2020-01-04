Tyler police investigating homicide after body found in trunk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a homicide after the body of a missing person was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle.

A Tyler police sergeant found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel at 2420 East gentry in Tyler at about 12:54 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle belonged to a person reported missing the previous day by a family member.

The body of a deceased person was found in the trunk.

A man on location was detained and interviewed by investigators.

That man, identified as Johnny Bradley Osburn, 39, was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family. An autopsy has been ordered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Detective G. Roberts at 903-535-0193 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.