Tyler police investigating home break-in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a home break-in.

Police say they were called to a residential burglary in process on Shenandoah Drive Friday morning at about 11 a.m.

They say the homeowner, who was away from home, called dispatch to say they were seeing two men entering the home via their live surveillance system.

A Tyler police officer arrived at the location to find two males leaving the residence. One subject was arrested while the other fled on foot.

The male that was arrested at the scene was identified as Luis Angel Baeza, 27. Baeza was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a 2nd degree felony.

Baeza’s vehicle was also located at the scene of the crime. Based on evidence observed in the vehicle, Baeza was charged with another count of burglary of a habitation.

Investigators continue to seek the identity of the second suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to contact Detective Tekell at (903) 531-1046, or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

This case is still under investigation.