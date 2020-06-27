Tyler police investigating early morning theft of ATM

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating an overnight theft of an ATM.

According to police, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at the Southside Bank branch at 2211 Three Lakes Parkway.

Officers repsonded to a “financial panic alarm,” and, when they arrived, they discovered an ATM had been stolen.

After a search, they found the ATM in the roadway at Three Lakes and Highlands Lane. The vehicle police suspect was used in the theft, a white dump truck, was found off the roadway behind businesses in the 6900 block of Highlands Lane.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.