Tyler police investigating armed robbery of gas station

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 09:41 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 10:47 AM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler Police are searching for a man responsible for a robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

Around 11:00 PM, officers responded to a robbery of a gas station at 1808 W. Gentry Parkway. A thin black male approximately 5”08- 6”0, 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with white stripes walked into the gas station. 

Tyler PD say upon entering the store the male covered his face and produced a black handgun. He walked behind the counter and demanded money.

The clerk gave the male an undisclosed amount of cash and other items. The man then ran off in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported in this incident.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency phone number 903-531-1000.
 

