Tyler police investigating aggravated robbery at convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Tyler convenience store.

The incident happened at the Valero at 2715 WNW Loop 323 at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

The clerk told police that while he was mopping, a suspect wearing a red toboggan, dark blue shirt and grey shorts with a black handkerchief over his face came in the store pointing a gun at the other clerk behind the counter.

The clerk who was mopping grabbed the suspect and got into a physical altercation, causing him to drop the gun. The suspect fled on foot out of the store.

The clerk behind the counter told police she thought the suspect was going to shoot her. It was later determined that the gun was a replica but said neither clerk realized that until later.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1000.