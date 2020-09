TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at a Tyler hotel that left one woman injured.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn at 1601 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler.

Police say they were called in for a domestic disturbance in which a woman was shot. She is in stable but critical condition.

A suspect is in custody.

Police are withholding the names of those involved at this time.