TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating gunshots fired at several homes early Sunday morning.

Police say the shots struck homes between the 300 and 400 blocks of West Mims Street at around 1 a.m.

According to police, one of the bullets went through a room with two children sleeping inside. The children were unharmed.

This is a developing story. KETK will update it as more information becomes available.