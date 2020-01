TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police have identified a woman found dead on a Tyler street early Sunday morning.

Detective Andy Erbaugh said the woman was Sharon Brown, 71. She was found in the 1100 block of Buckley Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Erbaugh said an unknown person called EMS, who then called Tyler PD.

The cause of death is pending autopsy, but at this time police say they don’t suspect any criminal activity.