TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

According to police, Emogene Shaw, 80, of Tyler, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m at her residence.

She lives on North Moore Street in Tyler.

Police do not have a description of the clothing Shaw was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Shaw does not drive a vehicle.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Tyler Police Department immediately.