UPDATE: Police say missing Alzheimer’s patient has been found

UPDATE: Tyler police say Brown has been found “in good condition.”

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Jack “Pops” Brown, a 90-year-old white male, is missing from 201 Winchester Drive.

According to police, Brown walked away from this residence at around 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a dark plaid long sleeve shirt, khakis and a name tag that says “Jack.” The attached picture is the clothing he was last seen wearing today when he went missing.

If you him please call 911 immediately. He has not been located as of the time of this release.