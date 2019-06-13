Tyler Parks and Recreation offer ways for youth to stay active over the summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Recreation partnered with Tyler ISD and Tyler Transit to offer free activities for youth this summer.



The Tyler ISD Aquatic Center, located at 3013 Earl Campbell Pkwy, will be free of charge and open during the early evening hours.

Tyler ISD Aquatic Center Free Hours:

Saturday 2-7 p.m.



Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Thursday 1:30- 3:30 p.m.

Friday (lap swim only) 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Tyler transit will offer free transportation for children under the age of 17 to the closest bus stop at these locations. (Children under the age of 17, must be accompanied by an adult)

Tyler ISD Aquatic Center

Bergfeld Park Splash Pad

Faulkner Park Splash Pad

The Glass Recreation Center will offer free summer membership to children under the age of 17.

The new splash pads installed at Fun Forest and Woldert/Glass Recreation are under construction. Once they are open, the City of Tyler will make an announcement and extend the season to be open every weekend.

Other activities:

The Parks office has a free 7-day pass available for pickup to the Tyler Athletic Swim Club (1 pass per family)



Tyler Parks and Recreation is hosting a summer family fun night once a month. Each night will have a theme, fun game, and food trucks. Dates can be found at the Tyler Parks and Recreation website.



The Summer Playground Programs are offered daily from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The program offers activities, breakfast, snacks, and lunch for free at the following parks:



Bergfeld Park



Emmett Scott

PT Cole

All information and updates will be available at www.TylerParksandRec.com.