Tyler Parade of Homes allows builders to showcase craftsmanship

Tyler area home builders will again be showing off their craftsmanship and innovations in the 66th annual Tyler Parade of Homes.

The tour of showcase homes begins Saturday and runs through June 9. It allows prospective home buyers to see what Tyler builders have to offer.

“As we continue to grow as the City of Tyler, we’re putting more product on the ground and that is because of demand,” said Mayor Martin Heines at the Parade kickoff Tuesday. “There are so many wonderful people to our city and growing their families, and it’s a great opportunity.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online or at these locations:

Tyler Area Builders Association – 1504 W. Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703

Federal Credit Union – 8976 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

East Texas Brick – 3901 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Brookshires – 100 Rice Rd, Tyler, TX 75703

Southern Hill Home – 17968 FM 2493 #144, Flint, TX 75762

Campbell Custom Homes – 133 E Main St, Bullard, TX 75757

Some of the money from ticket sales goes to help charities in East Texas.