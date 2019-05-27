Tyler native, Alexander Missildine, honored at Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony in Austin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Austin, Texas (KETK) - On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbot gave his remarks at the Texas Legislature's Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony held at the state capitol.

The serviceman recognized lost their lives serving in the United States Armed Forces since 2017.

"It is our duty to honor those that died in service to this great nation and sacrificed everything to keep us free," said Governor Abbott. "Our fallen military heroes were more than remarkable soldiers. They were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, siblings, friends, and members of our communities. May we use today and every day as an opportunity to remember our fallen heroes."

Army Specialist Alexander Missildine was among those honored.

He died in the fall of 2017 from injuries sustained when an improved explosive detonated near his convoy. Missildine was 20 years old and a graduate from Robert E. Lee High School in 2015.

"He left an impression on every one here. He always had a smile on his face," Bruno's owner Jay Rumbelow said.

Total, there were five servicemen honored.

The following serviceman are:

Army Master Sgt. Jonathan Dunbar of Austin

Army Sgt. Cameron Meddock of Spearman

Army Specialist Alexander Missildine of Tyler

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith of Arlington

Army Sgt. Allen Levi Stigler Jr. of Arlington