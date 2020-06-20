Tyler Metro Chamber promoting support of minority-owned businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce has spent 30 years promoting and supporting local minority-owned businesses.

On Monday evening, the Metro Chamber will offer yet another show of support through its “SBA HUB Boot Camp,” 6-8 p.m. at the Metro office at 2000 West Gentry Parkway in Tyler.

The bootcamp will offer women and minorities step-by-step help for getting state and federal certification as a historically underutilized business (HUB), as well as information on how to get government contracts specifically for small businesses.

The bootcamp is open to chamber members only. Participants should bring laptops.

For those who do not own but wish to support local minority-owned businesses, the chamber is digitizing and plans to have on its website by July a fully digitized and downloadable directory of those businesses and services in the area. It will be available on the Metro Chamber website.

The chamber will celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 9 with a luncheon at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center. The 11 a.m. awards luncheon will recognize local small businesses and industry sponsors.

For more information about the chamber and its activities and services, see the website or Facebook page.