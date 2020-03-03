Tyler man sentenced to 20 years for 2017 Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man has received his sentenced for his part in a 2017 Henderson County shooting.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Dennis Metcalf, 42, of Tyler, was found guilty of manslaughter instead of murder by a Henderson County jury.

For the lesser crime, he received a 20 year prison sentence.

Back in October 2017, Metcalf was arrested after admitting to the late-night shooting that left James Arthur Featherston, 24, of Murchison, dead.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Metcalf surrendered to officials in the 21000 block of Easy Street in Chandler’s Forest Grove subdivision.

According to authorities, prior to the shooting, witnesses said there was no indication of an altercation between the two men and there were no immediate signs the two knew each other.

Neither man resides at the address where the shooting occurred.

Metcalf was charged with murder, and a $1,500,000 bond.

Featherston’s body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.