Tyler man's Bible survives house fire unscathed

TYLER, TX - A Tyler man had to rush out of his burning home as it became engulfed in flames on Friday morning.

It looked as if all had been lost, except for one item: his personal Bible, seemingly untouched by the blaze.

The man was identified as Charles House who lived on the 1900 block of North Border Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to his residence around 4:30 a.m. and it was ruled a total loss, except for the Bible.

The fire marshal’s investigation said hazardous wiring caused circuits to overload and spark the fire inside the home’s walls.

A GoFundMe page has been started for House to help him get back on his feet. To donate, click here.