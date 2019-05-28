UPDATE—-

A Tyler man pleads guilty to online solicitation of a minor, subject to six years in prison.

A second-degree felony, Joshua Williams, 22, will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In October 2018, Williams and eight other men were arrested in a multiple-agency sting operation.

Williams was booked into Smith County Jail on October 18, 2018. He posted a $100,000 bail and was released from jail on November 5, 2018. A grand jury indicted him on February 21st.

ORIGINAL—-

