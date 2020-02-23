Tyler man in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in jail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night, and another man is in jail.

According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building 710 S. Kennedy Avenue.

The incident began as an argument between friends, Erbaugh said, and the suspect, identified as Cleggan Ware, reportedly stabbed the other man in the chest.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition in a Tyler hospital.

Ware, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $75,000.