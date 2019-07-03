Tyler man arrested for Sunday morning murder

Breaking News
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning homicide in Tyler.

Humberto Leal, 39, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Luis Rene Murrufo, 36.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of CR 328 West. When they arrived on the scene. they found Murrufo dead dead inside a car with a stab wound. The car was located in front of the residence.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Leal.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder and a $500,000 bond.

