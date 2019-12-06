Tyler man and woman arrested on robbery, drug charges

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman have been arrested on fugitive and drug warrants.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Task Force served a fugitive warrant on Michael Wayne Simpson at 2014 Redbud Avenue Thursday.

Simpson was arrested on a aggravated robbery warrant out of Fort Worth.

During the arrest, investigators uncovered evidence of narcotics. They obtained a search warrant and found “what SCSO described as “a large amount of marijuana” in the residence, which is within 1000 feet of a school zone.

Authorities arrested Clara Madison.

Simpson was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. He is being held on bonds totaling $200,000.

Madison was charged with possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. Her bond was set at $10,000.