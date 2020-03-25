Tyler Main Post Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Postal Service has reported that an employee at the Tyler Main Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

USPS said it is in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance officials provide.

The service said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Tyler Main Post Office, but it will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

USPS said it cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of their medical condition.

The agency also stressed that the CDC, World Health Organization, and the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.