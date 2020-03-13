Tyler Loop postpones live storytelling event for July

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Loop has announced it is postponing a live storytelling event scheduled for April 3 -4.

“Out of the Loop: Season 3” has been rescheduled for July 17-18 at Liberty Hall in Tyler, at 7 p.m. both nights.

The Tyler Loop, an independent online newsletter, saysit made the postponement decision “(i)n an effort to keep our storytellers, musicians and guests shielded from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The rescheduled dates for the event are July 17 & 18, 2020 in Liberty Hall, 7pm start on both nights.

“We are thankful for our phenomenal storytellers for being willing to postpone sharing their true, personal stories,” stated the Loop’s Executive Director Jane Neal, “We are very excited about this show, and want everyone in attendance to feel safe and comfortable in close proximity with their neighbors. It is The Tyler Loop’s privilege to live and work with fellow Tylerites and East Texans as we weather the coming weeks together.”

The ticket website has been revised with the new dates. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at https://outoftheloop-s3.eventbrite.com.