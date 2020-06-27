Tyler Lee students cross out name of school to show support for changing it

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of Tyler Lee theater students met today to support others who have taken a stand about changing the name of the high school.

They gathered at Andy Woods Elementary School to put tape over the school names on their shirts.

They say they were inspired by Trude Lamb and other cross-country runners who are refusing to wear the school’s name on their jerseys.

“All of our UIL events say ‘Tyler Lee,’ and that to me is kind of a symbol that we as a school are embarrassed of that name,” said Honor Neal, a senior at Lee. “The heads of our departments in our schools are saying we don’t want to advertise ourselves as Robert E. Lee High School and therefore we don’t. Everything at our school is advertised as ‘Tyler Lee.'”

Trude Lamb is a sophomore cross country runner.

She wrote a letter to the school board, saying she won’t wear Robert E. Lee’s name when she runs.

Her stance inspired the creation of social media pages on Instagram and Facebook titled “We Won’t Wear the Name.”