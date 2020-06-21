Tyler Lee students, alumni hoping for new impetus to change school name

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and alumni of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler are organizing to make another attempt to change the name of the school.

They have been making plans to address the school board at its next meeting, outlining talking points and even gathering solutions for alternative names. So far, Rose City High School has proven most popular.

The issue of changing the school’s name, which many consider offensive, has been raised multiple times in the past, and voted down each time.

Now, the organizers are hoping the current mood and events across the nation – including changing street and building names and taking down Confederate statues – will give new energy to their cause.

“We decided that now, with the support of the nation, would be a good time to readdress this in our community,” said Honor Neal, a Lee senior.

The board will meet Monday at 7 p.m.

An overflow crowd and protesters are expected.