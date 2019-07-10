Tyler ISD will continue Head Start services for qualifying students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD will continue grant-awarded Head Start wraparound services for qualifying students in the fall, according to a statement from Dawn Parnell.

“After dialogue with the Head Start office in Washington, it was confirmed Tyler ISD may implement its curriculum standards for all Pre-K aged students. There will be State aligned instructional equity across the District as opposed to separate systems of instruction, which was the model formerly used,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

The District also plans to enhance attention to the Head Start initiative by identifying additional opportunities through the deployment of nurses, counselors, family engagement specialists, constituent services and other community resources at its neighborhood zoned schools.

Some residents were concerned that Head Start was going to be cut from the district’s budget.