Tyler ISD to hold special board meeting to vote on changing names of both high schools

TYLER, UTexas (KETK) – Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon announced Sunday that the board will hold a special meeting later this week to vote on whether to change the names of both of the city’s high schools.

Washmon said the process would be guided by fairness and objectivity and with an eye toward improving the spirit of unity in the Tyler community.

“The names of our high schools, gifted to us by prior generations, have been the source of debate and much consternation in our beloved community,” Washmon said. “And, candidly, have become an increasingly bigger stumbling block to our focus as a school district on successful student outcomes and our efforts toward unity in our community.”

The issue of the schools’ names, particularly that of Robert E. Lee High School, has become increasingly contentious in Tyler. Student groups and athletes have begun refusing to display the school’s name on uniforms, and those opposed to changing the name have made appeals to “heritage” and “history.”

Board meetings have become scenes of protest and argument as those on opposing sides of the issue voice their opinions.

All of that has now come to head, Washmon intimated during his five-minute press conference.

“With much prayer and consideration,” he said, “it is my intention to address this head-on with a board that is courageous enough to take action and with the support of numerous local leaders and legends.”

With objectivity in mind, he said, if the criteria to rename Robert E. Lee High School, named for the Confederate general, is applied universally, then John Tyler High School, named for the president who annexed Texas to the United States in the last days of his presidency but who also served in the congress of the Confederacy just before his death.

Washmon said board members have consulted with members of the community during the process leading up to the decision to hold a special board meeting. Among those consulted, he said, were NFL legend and John Tyler graduate Earl Campbell and Kevin Eltife, former Tyler mayor, former state senator, chairman of the University of Texas Board of Regents, and Robert E. Lee graduate.