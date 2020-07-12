Tyler ISD to address names of Lee, JT high schools in Sunday afternoon press conference

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to announce next steps in the ongoing discussion over changing the names of its two high schools.

The names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School have become often contentious issues in the community, with community members, former students, and current students working to get them changed.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m. in the Davidson Conference Center at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex, 807 W. Glenwood Blvd.

Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon will make a public statement on “Board plans for discussing and addressing the possible adjustment to the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School,” according to a press release.

Attendance at the press conference will be limited due to COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the spread, but it will be carried live on TISD-TV Suddenlink Channel 19, TylerISD.org, and the Tyler ISD YouTube channel.