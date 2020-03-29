Tyler ISD set to launch ‘distance learning’ portal Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been a confusing past few weeks for parents and students having to stay home because of the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, though, Tyler students will be back at the books.

Not in a classroom, but through virtual learning.

Tyler ISD says schools will begin lessons online Monday.

Students and teachers will work through a portal with a grade-specific curriculum.

Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler superintendent, said he and district educators understand that “this is not a sprint.”

By that, he said, he means that the pace of learning will change under this new system, but that the district is doing what it can to keep education at the forefront.

The system is new for everyone, and all will have to practice patience as they navigate through it.