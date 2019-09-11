Tyler ISD selling Ag Learning Center, accepting sealed bids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In August, members of the Tyler ISD school board voted unanimously to move forward with the sale of John Tyler Agriculture Learning Center.

The property sits on a quiet road off northwest Highway 69 in Smith County, close to John Tyler High School.

In 1986 TISD took possession of the property where fences and facilities were built by students on the 10-acre property, according to a former agriculture teacher.

“Built everything that was done there,” said Charles Parmley. “All the improvements, fences, buildings was done by student labor.”

The only part contracted out was the road leading up to the property from Hwy 69 and the ability to hook electricity up to the building.

Despite the facilities having buildings and the ability for electricity for an agriculture program, Parmley worries the sale will jeopardize the students and wonders what this means for the future of the school’s agriculture programs.

“It broke my heart to see them abandon that and you know I think about all the work put into it but it was well worth it and I don’t know how else to characterize it but I think it is a loss to the students and the program,” he said.

Despite the concern from teachers, parents, and students, TISD has moved forward with the sale and is taking sealed bids until Thursday, September 12th.

The district says the sale of the property has little to do with the ag program and more to do with the fact that the facility has not been used in years.

Tyler ISD reserves the right to waive any informality or reject any or all proposals.

To place a sealed bid, visit the TISD website HERE. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12.

If the facility sells, the money would go back into the district’s general funds to invest in other areas where it will be needed, according to Tyler ISD. The Chief Financial Officer will determine how the money is used.