Tyler ISD releases summer feeding program schedule

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School may be out for summer, but Tyler ISD Food Services will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students.

The traditional summer feeding program will follow the curbside meal structure.

The district will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner June 1-July 24 at Hubbard, Moore, Three Lakes, and Boulter Middle Schools, Monday-Friday.

From June 2-July 3, breakfast only will be served at Caldwell Arts Academy and lunch only will be served at Griffin Elementary.

Contact the Tyler ISD Food Services with any questions.