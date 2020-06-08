Tyler ISD mourns educational legend Billy Hall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced the passing of an educational legend, Billy Hall, 81, who served the district for several decades as he moved up the ranks to become principal and athletic director.

Hall graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 before it was renamed to John Tyler High School in 1957. It wasn’t long before he returned to the district in 1960 to begin his 40-year educational career with Tyler ISD.

“Billy Hall is a Tyler ISD icon both on and off the field,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are both former Baylor baseball letter winners. I enjoyed swapping old baseball stories and talking about our alma mater’s growth and success with Billy. He will be missed by our Tyler ISD family.”

Hall served the majority of his career at Robert E. Lee High School where he taught health and physical education then became the assistant principal in 1974. Through long hours and dedication, he became principal serving from 1979 to 1988. After his academic endeavors, he served as the athletic director until his retirement in 2000.

“I had the honor and privilege of visiting with Billy Hall on multiple occasions,” Robert E. Lee Principal Dr. Dan Crawford said. “He was a true champion for kids both on the field of play and in the classroom, and is one of those people who truly set the standard of an educator.”

While Hall was no longer an employee, he continued serving the district. In 2013, Hall helped form the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame with Earl Campbell, Mike Carter, and Aaron Ross.

Hall was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler where he served as a deacon and worked as co-director of the Young Adult Sunday School Department for several years. Other services to the community include interim director of CASA, president of the downtown Rotary Club, a staff member for the Royal Family Kids Camp, a member of the Crime Stopper Board, and a former board member for Teachers Cooperative Credit Union and at Azleway Boy’s Ranch.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Billy Hall,” Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He was one of Tyler ISD’s all-time greats from a player to a coach and then to an administrator. I am truly honored that our paths crossed and will miss our talks about athletics and the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”

Hall leaves behind a wife, son, three granddaughters and their mother, as well as several other close relatives.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home. The service will take place at First Baptist Church in Tyler on Wednesday, June 10. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.

His obituary can be found on the Stewart Family Funeral Home website.