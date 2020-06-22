Tyler ISD Board seeks “resolution” to Robert E. Lee name debate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the recent debate about changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School, Tyler ISD Board President Wade Washmon has released a statement.

We as a board are well aware of the issues surrounding the names of both of our flagship high schools. We have heard from, and anticipate hearing more, from the community on the subject. This time in between school years will hopefully be used to discuss, and find both consensus and meaningful resolution in a unified manner. Our thoughts on this matter will be limited to future board meetings where this topic is on the agenda, and of course during our conversations with community members. It is our obligation to remain poised and reasonable during this time, and we would appreciate your patience as we work, serve, and handle the business of this district while also addressing this issue. All media inquiries should be directed through the Tyler ISD communications department Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon

The board meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. in executive session behind closed doors. The public portion will begin at 7:00 p.m. It will be limited to speakers who previously signed up.

A full agenda can be found on the Tyler ISD website but does not have the Robert E. Lee name listed as an item of discussion.

The renewed debate about renaming Robert E. Lee High School came after the death of George Floyd in police custody which led to Black Lives Matter movements across the country, including many here in East Texas.

This isn’t the first time the public has brought the issue of Robert E. Lee’s name to the table. In 2018, several meetings were held regarding the name but it was ultimately tabled with no action taken.