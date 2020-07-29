Tyler hosting free COVID-19 walk-up testing

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities in Tyler for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will take place at the Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd., from Thursday, July 30, to Monday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These tests are free to the public and do not require advanced registration. However, pre-registration may be done at www.texas.curativeinc.com.

Persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message.

If you are not able to get to the Tyler testing site, you can use the state’s interactive map to find testing locations near you.