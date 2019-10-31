Tyler health officials investigating seven confirmed, five possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Seven confirmed cases and five possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified in the Northeast Texas region.

The investigation of these cases is ongoing, as the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division is working with organizers of the East Texas State Fair and local health officials to investigate any connections of these cases with attendance at the East Texas State Fair this year (September 20th – 29th).

Anyone who attended the East Texas State Fair in Tyler during September 2019 and is sick due to symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease is urged to discuss Legionnaires’ disease with your health care provider immediately.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria that can become spread through inhaled water droplets spread through the air.

While Legionnaires’ disease is not typically spread person to person, State Health Officials, event organizers, and Local Health Departments are investigating reports and working to identify a source.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease may include:

cough

high fever

weakness

muscle aches

headaches

shortness of breath

Legionnaires’ disease is treated with antibiotics, and most people who get sick with this disease may need to be hospitalized but will fully recover.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 out of 10 people with Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not become sick but certain populations are at an increased risk for contracting Legionnaires’ Disease.

These include:

• Anyone over the age of 50

• Current or former smokers (cigarettes & e-cigs)

• Persons with chronic lung disease like emphysema or COPD

• Persons with weakened immune systems due to a previous disease or from medication

If you live in the Northeast Texas region and have questions about Legionnaires’ disease, please call the Disease Surveillance Division at NET Health at (903) 595-1350.