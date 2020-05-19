Tyler gyms, yoga studios reopen under new COVID-19 safety measures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two months since many have seen the inside of a weight room and members of the fitness community can now rejoice because gyms and yoga studios are back in business.

In the past eight weeks, 360 Fitness and The Yoga Spot in Tyler have fought different battles on the road to reopening. The Yoga Spot had just opened its new location when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their doors.

“We’ve been in this spot for about 2 months. We were open two weeks before the actual shutdown, so we didn’t get a very good start before we had to shut down,” said Ashley Welling, the co-owner of The Yoga Spot.

When gyms were forced to close, many turned to online classes which 360 fitness says they were able to quickly convert to.

“We had actually had plans to build a digital platform. We were quickly pivoted to that. We were able to provide our members with online workouts and online programming within about two weeks,” said Melinda Prince, the co-owner of 360 Fitness.

But now that they have reopened, precautions have been taken to help protect everyone and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At 360 Fitness, each member is required to wipe down equipment before and after every use, but staff members come behind and clean the area after every member is done throughout the day.

“We’re wearing our masks, we’ve invested in EPA approved you know non-toxic cleaning supplies and liquids. That is helping us to help us maintain, not a sterile environment right? We’re killing all of the bacteria and germs and COVID-19 we can,” said Prince.

“We actually disinfected the whole studio. We did that after every single class and we have sanitation stations set up around the class. We actually have a sign that says no props so we aren’t using any props,” said Welling.

Both owners are excited to see customers exercising in their facilities again. They hope that this level of occupancy is only a warmup of what’s to come.