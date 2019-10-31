Tyler firefighters quickly contain afternoon house blaze

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Fire Department was called to a reported house fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in sometime after noon Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of East Gentry Parkway.

KETK’s Karah Rucker is on the scene and says there was no smoke coming fro the outside of the structure, making it easier to contain quickly.

No word if there were any injuries or damage to the house.

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.