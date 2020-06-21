Tyler father using leukemia battle to encourage life-saving help for others

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler dad is using Father’s Day to encourage others to join the fight against cancer.

Cody Chandler is himself a cancer survivor, now in his eighth year of remission after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2011.

Through aggressive treatments and with the support of family and friends, CChandler battled through his illness.

Now he wants to help others facing that same fight.

He has partnered with the organization DKMS to help another patient, a father and a Navy veteran, battling leukemia and to encourage people to register as bone marrow donors.

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering from leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers must rely on donors outside their families for the bone marrow transplants that could save their lives. , so it’s critical that as many people as possible register through the organization. Only 2% of Americans are registered as donors, though.

Chandler and DKMS are hoping to increase that last number to give more blood cancer patients a better chance at survival.

Registering to be a donor is free and as simple as entering information in an online form. Registrants are entered into a database for any of the 14,000 patients currently looking for a donor.

Anyone in good general health between the ages of 18-55 can register. Most donors are asked to donate stem cells which are extracted from the bloodstream, like giving platelets.

Children under the age of 3 typically need actual bone marrow, in which case the donor is given anesthesia and undergoes a short procedure to remove marrow from the back of the pelvic bone.

For more information or to register as a donor, go to DKMS.

Donations also are welcome.