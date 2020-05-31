Tyler family asking for help finding missing man with mental issues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler family is asking for help in finding their missing son.

James Reed Johnson, 29, has been missing since early Friday morning, according to his family.

Johnson’s mother, Lamonica Williams, said he has “emntal issues” and is a client at the Andrews Center.

“He left the house early Friday morning, between 2-5 a.m., and we haven’t seen him since,” she said. “This isn’t like him.”

Johnson is a black male, 6′ tall, weighs 230 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his neck.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Tyler Police department, 903-531-1000.

