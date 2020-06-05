Tyler community takes to the streets as protests continue in wake of George Floyd’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler community took to the streets in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement that has been spreading across the nation.

In late May, George Floyd died from asphyxiation after a viral video showed a Minneapolis police officer holding him face down on the grown with his knee on the back of his neck. Floyd repeatedly yelled he couldn’t breathe as bystanders shouted for the officer to get off him.

As the nation erupted in riots, peaceful protests have been taking place across East Texas for over a week and Tyler has been no different. Residents have been gathering on the downtown square, but Thursday night they decided on a different location at the corner of Broadway and Rice Rd. that reaches down to the Broadway Square Mall.

People are seen holding signs and t-shirts, shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

“I’m upset that we’re being killed and no one’s doing anything about it, the cops don’t seem to be doing anything about, so we’re out here doing something about it right now. We’re making a noise here,” said Kendall, a protester.

“I’m out here as the Christian voice telling ya’ll this right here ‘Being black is not a crime’ enough is enough,” said Mia, another protester.