Tyler Civic Theatre cancels summer musical productions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Civic Theatre has canceled its scheduled summer productions of West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

“This decision was made for the safety and well-being of our actors, production team members, and our audiences,” the theatre said in a Facebook post.

“Most importantly, we want to thank our cast and crews for their commitment and hard work. We know that creating art together is important, but we want to ensure we make the safest decisions for everyone involved. And we want to thank our patrons for their understanding, flexibility, and support in these challenging times.” DeAnna Hargrove, Managing Director, Tyler Civic Theatre

West Side Story had been scheduled to run July 30-August 9. Beauty and the Beast had been scheduled for September 3-20.

To keep abreast of other productions scheduled for later in the season, see the theatre’s website or Facebook page.