TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler City Council members approved increasing the property tax rate Wednesday morning, along with the new 2019 – 2020 budget.

The new value is 25.99 cents per $100 of property value. Last year’s rate was 24.4452 cents per $100 of property value.

Property tax funds will be spend on: fire, parks, and police.

KETK will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.