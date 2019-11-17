Tyler celebrates grand opening of city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler finally got a chance to celebrate the grand opening of the new Southside Park playground Saturday after the first scheduled opening was delayed by bad weather.

The park is the city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground, constructed with the idea of providing a place where all children, even those with mobility restrictions, can play.

It accommodates the needs of children in wheelchairs with ramps, swings, and slides.

And, according to John Nix, former Tyler City Council member, the playground began with a singular vision.

“Amanda Storer, who is president of Tyler Area Ambucs, had a vision for an all inclusive playground,” Nix said, “a place where kids of all abilities and mobility restrictions could play along side kids without mobility restrictions.”

The park is located at 455 Shiloh Road.