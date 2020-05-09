Tyler business owner takes issue with governor’s reopening plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler business owner is not at all happy with Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.

Howard Charba, owner of Times Square Grand Slam, wrote the governor a frank letter expressing “strong concerns” about the way Abbott has chosen to reopen the state in the face of the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter, Charba says the governor’s office “has overreached its constitutional authority” and that Abbott has “dictated to the entire state of Texas what will happen as opposed to letting our locally elected government officials manage their own areas.”

Charba wrote that Abbott’s executive orders “selectively destroy businesses” and that, rather than having guidelines set in Austin, decisions about who can open and how should be made by local leaders.

“Local officials know the heartbeat of each community,” Charba wrote. “This is incredibly important because every community across the State of Texas has not been affected the same way by the virus! Because you obviously never considered those vast differences, I am incredibly disappointed in the way you have handled this and cannot remain silent about it.

“By issuing your ‘one-size-must-fit-all’ overreaching orders, you have instilled fear and paranoia into all the communities in Texas. According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 2.6 million small businesses in Texas. Many of us creators and owners of small businesses were deemed by you to be ‘non-essential,’ but we have employed guidelines that exceed the safety measures of those selected businesses that you deemed ‘essential.’ From day one, there has been a different standard for the businesses you chose to be the ‘winners.'”

Charba urged Abbott to consult with business owners to construct plans more congenial to business interests.

“Businesspeople have proven over time to be creative and patriotic,” he wrote. “Please do not continue to shut us out, but rather listen to us and let us come up with a way to reopen this economic engine we call the Lone Star State. Texas will then lead the way for the rest of America – as it should!

“Together, with state and local resources joining with the practical ‘know how’ of small business owners, we can and will save Texas from economic ruin.”