Tyler bar owner starts GoFundMe to help out-of-work employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas bars are still closed after Governor Abbott’s order from more than a month ago, and thousands of workers are waiting to go back to work.

A Tyler bar owner has stepped up to see if he can help.

Jeremy Nayfa of Rose City Draft House &Bar started a GoFundMe to pay his employees.

Ten of them are currently out of work.

Nayfa says there seems to be no end to this shutdown in sight, and any donation will help his staff get through the uncertainty.

jeremy nayfa, owner of rose city draft house & bar

“These jobs provide each of my employees an ability to live their lives and all of a sudden the jobs don’t exist anymore, and they’ve been forced to draw unemployment,” Nayfa said. “So basically people who want to work, can’t work. It’s been tough on them.”

He says his bar can be compliant with state and federal health guidelines, just like restaurants,

So far, the GoFundMe has raised just more than $6,800 of the $10,000 goal.