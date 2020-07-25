Tyler Army-Navy Store hosts ‘Back the Blue’ fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Army-Navy Store in Tyler showed its support to first responders Friday with a “Back the Blue” fundraiser.

The event featured food trucks, snowcones, and raffles, all to raise money for the Tyler Police Foundation and to show support for the men and women who put their lives on the line in service to the community.

“I’ve seen how some of the police forces around the country have been treated, and I am grateful for everything that they do,” said Scott Mackey, event organizer. “They put their lives on the line every day for us, and it’s important for me to show them that kind of support, just show them how grateful I am for what they do.”

Mackey hoped to raise $300,000 for the foundation.

There will be another “Back the Blue” night in august at the Longview Army-Navy Store.

The stores will be giving donations to both the Longview and Tyler police departments.