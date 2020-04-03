Tyler Area Healthcare Worker Support Fund created for those on frontline

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients are putting themselves at risk, often enduring long hours and extra shifts away from loved ones.

The East Texas Community Foundation, East Texas Restaurant Association and The Smith County Medical Alliance created the Tyler Area Healthcare Network Support Fund to help these front-line workers.

Community leaders say this will meet the growing need in our community while funneling money back in to support local restaurants.

“We set this program up where the money we raise here stays here and benefits both of these organizations,” says Bob Westbrook, President of the Texas Restaurant Association. “It will be a win -win for everyone here in Tyler and Smith county.”

Volunteers from the Medical Society Alliance will help distribute meals as donations become available.

“They are going to coordinate with the hospitals to determine what days we can support them with food and what there needs are at that particular time.” says Kyle Penny, President of The East Texas Communities Foundation.

You can donate online at etcf.org.